We congratulate Mr. Ali al-Zaidi on his nomination as Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate following the elections of the Speaker of the Council of Representatives and the President, in line with the constitutional process, and wish that this development will be auspicious for the Iraqi people.

We hope that the process of forming the new government in Iraq will be completed without further delay.

Türkiye aims to further advance the strategic and institutional cooperation with Iraq, including its regional dimensions, in the upcoming period, drawing strength from the deep historical, societal, cultural and economic ties between the two countries.