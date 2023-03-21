In the context of the Positive Agenda dialogue between Türkiye and Greece, focusing on the economic and trade sectors, the Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye and Greece, Ambassador Burak Akçapar and Konstantinos Fragkogiannis respectively, will hold a working meeting in Ankara, on 22 March 2023.

This will be the fourth meeting at the level of Deputy Ministers on the Positive Agenda initiative which was initially agreed between Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Nikos Dendias in Ankara, in April 2021. During the meeting, the two Deputy Ministers plan to review the progress on the Joint Action Plan, which aims to develop the bilateral relations on trade, economy, energy, transport, education, health and environment as well as societal relations. Consultations are also foreseen on new cooperation areas that can be included in the process.