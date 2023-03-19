We welcome that in the wake of reaching agreement on the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia in Brussels on February 27, 2023, within the framework of the European Union roadmap, the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia agreed on the implementation annex of the said agreement on March 18, 2023 in Ohrid.

We hope that the parties will fully comply with the provisions of the said agreement and achieve concrete results in the coming period.

Our country has been contributing to the process, especially to the issue of electricity distribution. Our President recently had separate meetings with both Serbian President Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Kurti. As Türkiye, we will continue to support all initiatives aimed at normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia.