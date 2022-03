Bilateral political consultations between Türkiye and Slovenia will be held in Ankara on 8 March 2022, under the co-chairmanship of H.E. Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs, and H.E. Mr. Gašper Dovžan, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia.

During the consultations, bilateral relations will be discussed and views will be exchanged on Türkiye’s EU accession process as well as current regional and international issues.