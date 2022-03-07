Türkiye took over MIKTA Chairmanship at the 20th Foreign Ministers Meeting hosted online today (7 March) by Australia, the outgoing Chair.

MIKTA was established in 2013 as a consultation and coordination mechanism among the Foreign Ministers of G20 members Mexico, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Türkiye and Australia. It aims to make constructive contributions to global peace and stability as well as to further enhance the cooperation among its members.

In today’s meeting, at which H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Türkiye participated, joint activities accomplished under Australia’s Chairmanship during the past year, the situation in Ukraine and the work to be carried out in Türkiye’s Chairmanship were discussed.

Assuming the Chairmanship of MIKTA for the second time after 2017, Türkiye has designated "Global Health", "Effective Migration Management" and "Food Security" as its Chairmanship priorities. Throughout the year Türkiye will strive to carry out joint work and projects on these priorities that stand at the top of the global agenda, as well as on MIKTA's enduring cooperation areas.