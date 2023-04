Ambassador Musa Kulaklıkaya has been reelected to the position of the Assistant Secretary-General for Administration and Finance of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) by majority vote at the 49th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, which was held in Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania on 16-17 March 2023.

Ambassador Kulaklıkaya's reelection is a reaffirmation of the confidence entrusted in Türkiye and Ambassador Kulaklıkaya by the members of the OIC.