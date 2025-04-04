The United Nations General Assembly has designated 4 April as the “International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action” to draw attention to the dangers of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Türkiye, as a country that plays a crucial and active role at global and regional scales in combating land and sea mines, supports the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction, along with the international cooperation established under its framework, through the National Mine Action Center.

Mine contamination and unexploded ordnance continue to pose a serious threat to human safety in many countries today, adversely impacting socio-economic development and the preservation of cultural heritage.

We share the security concerns of countries such as Afghanistan, where mine contamination has long constituted a grave threat, as well as those of Azerbaijan, where a substantial number of mines remain undetected in territories liberated from occupation.

Our resolute support for countries combating the mine threat, both on land and at sea, as well as within international platforms, will continue with determination.