Ukraine’s Autonomous Republic of Crimea was annexed by the Russian Federation nine years ago today (16 March), based on an illegitimate referendum and in violation of international law.

On the anniversary of the annexation, we reiterate that we do not recognize this state of affairs and we reaffirm our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks, the indigenous people of Crimea, is always a priority for our country. Türkiye will continue to support our Crimean Tatar kinsmen with a view to preserving their identity and ensuring that they live in their historical homeland in peace and safety.