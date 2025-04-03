The provocative statements made by Israeli Ministers against Türkiye reflect their current state of mind as well as the aggressive and expansionist policies of the fundamentalist and racist Israeli government.

It is worth questioning why the developments in Syria and Lebanon, which hold great promise for peace, stability and prosperity in our region and enjoy the support of the international community, appear to disturb Israel.

Israel's simultaneous air and ground attacks on several locations last night (2 April), despite the absence of any provocation or attack against it from Syrian territory, can only be explained by Israel's foreign policy approach that feeds on conflict.

Israeli Ministers cannot conceal the genocide committed in Gaza, the total war against the Palestinian people, settler terrorism, the intention to annex the West Bank and the expansionist ambitions behind Israel's attacks on Syria and Lebanon by targeting Türkiye.

Israel has become the foremost threat to the security of our region through its attacks on the territorial integrity and national unity of the regional countries. As a strategic destabilizer in the region, Israel causes turmoil and fuels terrorism.

In order to restore security across the entire region, Israel must first and foremost abandon its expansionist policies, withdraw from the territories it occupies and cease undermining the efforts to stabilize Syria.

It is important that the international community assume its responsibility to curb Israel's increasingly brazen aggression.