A delegation headed by H.E. Ambassador Mehmet Kemal Bozay, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye and Director for EU Affairs, will attend the 49th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to be held in Nouakchott on 16-17 March 2023.

The meeting will give an opportunity for a comprehensive exchange of views among the OIC Member States where Deputy Foreign Minister Bozay will share Türkiye’s views regarding the issues related to the international and regional agenda.

Deputy Foreign Minister Bozay will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the OIC Member States on the margins of the meeting.