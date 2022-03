H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on 5 March 2022.

During the visit, H.E. Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu will meet with his counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, H.E. Jeyhun Bayramov and will be received by H.E. İlham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan.