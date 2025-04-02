We condemn the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque today (2 April) by a member of the Israeli government. Netanyahu's accomplices have taken a dangerous step aimed at further escalating tensions in the region.

Today's statements by the Netanyahu government regarding the expansion of military operations in Gaza and the continuation of illegal settlement activities in the West Bank are yet another demonstration of Israel's blatant disregard for international law and its complete detachment from the pursuit of peace.

The international community must take a firm stance to protect holy sites, prevent further provocations, and end Israel's efforts to expand its territory through occupation.