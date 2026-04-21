We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks carried out by Israeli illegal settlers in various locations across the West Bank, and the massacre of Palestinian civilians.

The Netanyahu government, through its policies of occupation and genocide, encourages illegal settler terrorism, seeks to intimidate the Palestinian people, and targets efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region.

We reiterate our call on the international community to ensure that Israel's ongoing atrocities in Palestine do not go unpunished and that the perpetrators are held accountable before the courts.