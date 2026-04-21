Greece has established “no fishing zones” in some maritime areas in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean where Greece has no jurisdiction and has published various maps contrary to international law, as seen on the official website of the Fisheries Control Directorate of Greece.

Maps that draw non-existent and fictitious maritime boundaries between Türkiye and Greece in the Aegean and the Mediterranean, which also violate the Turkish maritime jurisdiction areas, have no validity.

As for the illegal restrictions on fishing activities imposed by Greece beyond its 6 nautical miles of territorial waters, in places and maritime areas where it has no jurisdiction and in international waters, these are null and void for Türkiye.

Türkiye will also not accept any unilateral and illegal practices imposed on the legitimate activities of the Turkish fishermen, which are based on international law and historic rights.

With this understanding, Türkiye reiterates its position that a sincere and comprehensive approach should be adopted to resolve issues on the basis of international law, equity and good neighborliness within the framework of the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighborliness, dated 7 December 2023.