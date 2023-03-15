On the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the heinous terrorist attack that took place in Christchurch, New Zealand, on 15 March 2019, we commemorate with respect and mercy the 51 victims, including one Turkish citizen, who lost their lives in the attack.

As a result of our country's leading role in the international arena in the fight against Islamophobia and intolerance and the effective effort in consultation with the OIC, 15 March was recognized as the "International Day To Combat Islamophobia" by the UN General Assembly.

The vile attacks against our holy book, the Qur'an, in some Western countries recently show that Islamophobia continues to gain ground.

In this sensitive period where hatred against religion is on the rise, the international community has a special duty to strengthen the understanding of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

With this understanding, Türkiye will resolutely continue to support initiatives to combat Islamophobia in international and regional platforms, especially in the UN, OSCE and OIC.