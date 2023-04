H.E. Ms. Batmunkh Battsetseg, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, will pay an official visit to Türkiye on 13-14 March 2023 to demonstrate solidarity and express her condolences in the aftermath of the Kahramanmaraş-epicentered earthquakes.

Bilateral relations as well as current regional and global developments will be discussed during the meetings with H.E. Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu.