We categorically reject the outrageous statement made by the Foreign Minister of the Netanyahu government.

These disrespectful and baseless allegations are part of an effort to cover up the crimes committed by Netanyahu and his associates.

This heightens our concern that Israel will accelerate its genocidal policies in Gaza and intensify its actions aimed at destabilizing other countries in the region.

The propaganda efforts of Israeli officials will never undermine Türkiye's unwavering commitment to speaking the truth.

We will continue to stand by the innocent civilians targeted by Israel and to defend their rights.