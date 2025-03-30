The Zero Waste initiative, launched in 2017 under the leadership of H.E. Emine Erdoğan, First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye, paved the way for the United Nations General Assembly to designate 30 March as the International Day of Zero Waste in 2022.

The International Day of Zero Waste plays a vital role in promoting awareness of environmental protection and effective waste management.

Türkiye reaffirms its commitment to spearheading international efforts aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.