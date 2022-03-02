Today, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with our strategic partner Kazakhstan with which we have brotherly and friendly ties rooted in history.

Being the first state to recognise the independence of brotherly Kazakhstan on the day of its declaration on 16 December 1991, today Türkiye continues to stand by Kazakhstan. Our historical and cultural ties will always keep us close to each other in the future, as it has been in the past.

Drawing strength from its deep-rooted history and its profound state tradition, which we share, in the short span of 30 years Kazakhstan achieved great developmental success and took its well-deserved place in the world as a respectable and responsible member of the international community.

Thanks to a multitude of agreements and documents concluded over the past 30 years, our relations and our extensive cooperation network both at bilateral and multilateral levels now stand on a robust contractual basis. Türkiye will continue to support the sovereignty, stability and prosperity of Kazakhstan through both the development of our bilateral relations and at regional and international organisations, particularly in the Organization of Turkic States.

As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations on this auspicious day, we extend our best wishes to the brotherly people of Kazakhstan and reaffirm our determination to enhance further our cooperation in all areas for the well-being and prosperity of our peoples.