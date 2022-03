H.E. Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, will pay a visit to Türkiye on 2 March 2022.

H.E. Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan is expected to hold talks with our Minister and to be received by our President.

At the meetings, our bilateral relations with the friendly and brotherly Jordan will be discussed, as well as views on current regional and international issues will be exchanged.