Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Antonio Vitorino will pay a visit to Türkiye on 9-11 March 2023 to show solidarity and to convey his condolences following the earthquakes.

IOM Director General Vitorino is expected to meet with H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Ankara and then visit the region affected by the earthquakes.