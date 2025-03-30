We welcome the formation of a transitional government in Syria.

This step, which follows the convening of the National Dialogue Conference and the announcement of the Constitutional Declaration, demonstrates the Syrian administration’s commitment to advancing the political transition, led and owned by the Syrians, in an inclusive manner.

Türkiye will continue to support comprehensive and inclusive political process, which remains one of the cornerstones of establishing security and stability in Syria.

In this critical period, it is important for the international community to focus its efforts on the stabilization of Syria, and in this context, it is essential that sanctions are lifted without preconditions and reconstruction of Syria is initiated.