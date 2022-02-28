Today, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations with the friendly and brotherly Turkmenistan.

Türkiye was the first country to recognize Turkmenistan’s independence and open an embassy there. Drawing its strength from our brotherhood based on the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between our peoples, our bilateral relations and cooperation have developed and strengthened in all areas over the past 30 years, on the basis of mutual respect and common interests. Our common language, culture, faith and roots lock our hearts together with a bond that goes beyond our common interests.

Our bilateral relations, which have recently gained momentum in almost every field, were further strengthened following Turkmenistan’s observer status at the Organization of Turkic States, and were crowned with the reciprocal visits of our President H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the President of Turkmenistan H.E. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in 2021. Reciprocal steps to be taken in the coming period in trade, investments, energy, transportation, culture, education and many other fields will contribute to the further broadening and deepening of our bilateral cooperation.

Over the course of last 30 years, Turkmenistan has contributed to the establishment of stability and prosperity in its region with its “Permanent Neutrality Policy” which has been appreciated and supported by the international community as well as our country. As in the past, Türkiye will continue to stand by Turkmenistan in the future as well, which is at the threshold of an important process of change and progress.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations on this auspicious day, we reaffirm once again our determination to strengthen further our robust brotherhood and develop our cooperation in all fields with our ancestral land Turkmenistan.