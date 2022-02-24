Special Representatives for the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia, respectively, Ambassador Serdar Kılıç and Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ruben Rubinyan met today (February 24) in Vienna.

The Special Representatives confirmed that the ultimate goal of the negotiations is to achieve full normalization between Türkiye and Armenia, as agreed during their first meeting in Moscow. They exchanged views on possible concrete steps that can be mutually taken to that end and reiterated their agreement to continue the process without preconditions.