We consider the military operation launched by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation against Ukraine unacceptable and reject it.

This attack, beyond destroying the Minsk agreements, is a grave violation of international law and poses a serious threat to the security of our region and the world.

Believing in the necessity to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries, Türkiye is against changing of borders by use of arms.

We call on the Russian Federation to immediately stop this unjust and unlawful act.

Our support for the political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine will continue.