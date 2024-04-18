The tenth meeting of the Wittenburg Conference, which had been established in 2008 to develop bilateral relations and cooperation between Türkiye and the Netherlands, was held on 16 April 2024 in the Netherlands.

Within the framework of the tenth Wittenburg Conference, six Working Groups convened under the titles of "Türkiye-EU Relations", "Turkish-Dutch Community", "Security, Counter-terrorism", "Irregular Migration", "Post-Earthquake Reconstruction and Sustainable Solutions" and "Energy Transition”.

On the occasion of the Conference, Foreign Minister Fidan will visit the Netherlands on 19 April 2024 and meet with Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot. Minister Fidan and his Dutch counterpart will exchange views on bilateral relations, Türkiye-EU relations and regional developments.

During the visit, Minister Fidan will also meet with H. E. Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.