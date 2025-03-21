We strongly condemn Israel's destruction of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, which was built by Türkiye and operated by local authorities as a cancer treatment facility.

The deliberate targeting of a hospital providing healthcare services to civilians in Gaza constitutes part of Israel’s policy aimed at rendering Gaza uninhabitable and forcibly displacing the Palestinian people.

We call on the international community to take concrete and deterrent measures against Israel’s unlawful attacks and systematic state terrorism.

All those responsible for the ongoing genocide in Palestine, including Netanyahu himself, will, sooner or later, be held accountable under international law.