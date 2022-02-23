H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay an official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan on 24 February 2022.

During the visit, H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will co-chair the 7th Meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group with his counterpart Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Mukhtar Tileuberdi where they will discuss current regional and global developments in addition to the bilateral agenda. H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will also be received by H.E. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.