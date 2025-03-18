The massacre of hundreds of Palestinians in Israel's attacks on Gaza this morning (18 March) demonstrates that the Netanyahu government's genocide policy has entered a new phase.

Israel defies humanity through its violations of international law and universal values in the gravest way.

At a time when efforts to achieve global peace and stability are intensifying, the aggression displayed by the Israeli government threatens the future of the region. It is unacceptable that Israel is causing a new spiral of violence.

The international community must take a decisive stance against Israel to ensure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

As Türkiye, we reiterate our unwavering support for the rightful cause of the Palestinian people and reaffirm our commitment to contributing to efforts aimed at securing peace and stability in the region.