We are deeply saddened to receive the news that at least 59 people were killed and many injured in the violent explosion that took place on 21 February in the Gomgombiro gold mine of the Poni Province of Burkina Faso.

We extend our sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to the friendly and brotherly people of Burkina Faso and wish swift recovery to the injured.