We are saddened to receive the news that at least 10 people lost their lives and more than 15 were injured in the bomb blast which took place today (19 February) in Beledweyne, Somalia.

We strongly condemn the recently increasing heinous terrorist attacks intending to disrupt the election process in Somalia. We extend our condolences to the friendly and brotherly Government and people of Somalia and wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured.

Türkiye will continue to stand by Somalia in its fight against terrorism.