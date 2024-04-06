We remember with deep sorrow the 30th Anniversary of the Genocide against the Tutsi that took place in the Republic of Rwanda in 1994.

As we share the pain of the friendly state and people of Rwanda and offer our condolences, we once again pay tribute to all those who lost their lives.

We commend Rwanda's achievements in ensuring social peace and national unity as well as economic and social development over the last thirty years. We wish that the environment of peace, stability and prosperity in Rwanda will be ever lasting.

H.E. Ambassador Ahmet Yıldız, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, will attend the "30th Commemoration Ceremony of the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi", to be held in Kigali on 7 April 2024.

We reiterate that Türkiye opposes all kinds of crimes against humanity, racism, Islamophobia, xenophobia and extremist ideology.