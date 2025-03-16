On the anniversary of the annexation of Ukraine’s Autonomous Republic of Crimea by the Russian Federation through an illegitimate referendum eleven years ago today (16 March), we reiterate that Türkiye does not recognize the de facto situation in Crimea, which constitutes a violation of international law, and that we support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

We will continue to closely monitor developments in Crimea, particularly the situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks, the indigenous people of the peninsula, and we will keep them on the agenda of the international community.