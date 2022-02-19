In the context of the Positive Agenda dialogue between Türkiye and Greece, focusing on the economic and trade sectors, Deputy Ministers for Foreign Affairs of Türkiye and Greece, Ambassador Sedat Önal and Kostas Fragkogiannis respectively, will hold a working meeting in Athens, on Monday February 21, 2022.

It is the third meeting of the two officials on the Positive Agenda initiative which was initially agreed between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Greece, Nikos Dendias in Ankara, in April 2021. The previous two meetings were held in Kavala, on 28-29 May 2021 and in Antalya, on 16 June 2021.