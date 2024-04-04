The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 4 April as the "International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action" to draw attention to the dangers of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Türkiye makes a tangible contribution to the fight against land mines and sea mines worldwide and in the region.

Through the Turkish Mine Action Centre, we support international cooperation under the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction.

We share the security concerns of countries such as Afghanistan, long threatened by mine contamination, and Azerbaijan, whose liberated territories contain many undetected mines. We call on Armenia to hand over accurate mine maps to Azerbaijan.

We reaffirm our continued strong support, both on the ground and in international fora, for countries tackling the mine risk.