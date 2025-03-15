On the sixth anniversary of the heinous terrorist attack that occurred in Christchurch, New Zealand, on 15 March 2019, we solemnly honor the memory of the 51 innocent lives lost, including one Turkish citizen, and wish Allah's mercy upon them.

Islamophobia not only endangers Muslim communities but also poses a significant threat to global peace and social harmony.

The ongoing attacks on Islamic values underscore the need for the international community to intensify its efforts to combat hatred against Islam.

Türkiye remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at addressing hatred against Islam.