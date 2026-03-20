Israel’s recent attack targeting military infrastructure in southern Syria constitutes a dangerous escalation and we strongly condemn it.

We call upon the international community to assume its responsibility to ensure the cessation of Israeli attacks, which violate international law and Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. In this context, we underline the importance of the implementation of the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.

Türkiye, as it has done so far, will continue to stand in solidarity with the Syrian Government and people in their efforts to establish lasting stability and security in Syria on the basis of its territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty.