On the night of 26 March, supporters of the PKK terrorist organisation attacked the entrance of the Consulate General of the Republic of Türkiye in Hannover. No one was killed or injured in the incident.

Following the attack, German officials were contacted and reminded that they are responsible for the security of our citizens and diplomatic missions, and that provocations against the Turkish community in Europe should not be tolerated.

The PKK terrorist organisation, now cornered, is intensifying its actions against the Turkish community in Europe. It is thanks to the common sense of our citizens that these provocations have not led to more serious incidents.

We expect the countries concerned to show zero tolerance for the actions of the terrorist organisation's supporters and to bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible.