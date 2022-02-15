Within the framework of the visit of a delegation to Türkiye from the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), an International Seminar with the theme of “Human Rights Violations Faced By Muslims” will be held in Istanbul on 16-17 February 2022, in cooperation with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Türkiye, and the IPHRC Secretariat.

H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will address the opening of the Seminar through video-message. Members of the IPHRC, representatives from the OIC Member States and other countries, international organizations, diplomatic corps, representatives of our kinsmen from Western Thrace as well as Turkish Cypriots, experts and academicians will attend the Seminar, where human rights situation in Europe, Asia and Palestine will be discussed.