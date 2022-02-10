We are saddened to receive the news that at least 11 people lost their lives and more than 25 were injured in three seperate bomb blasts which took place on 9 and 10 February in Barawe, Bosaso and Mogadishu cities of Somalia.

We strongly condemn these heinous terrorist attacks and extend our condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Somalia. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured.

Türkiye will continue to stand by Somalia in its fight against terrorism.