On 24 March 2024, PKK militants gathered in Leuven, Belgium, carried out attacks targeting Turkish citizens living in the cities of Heusden-Zolder and Hauthalen. No lives were lost, but some of our citizens were injured.

In response to the events, the Belgian authorites in Brussels and Ankara were immideately contacted. Minister Hakan Fidan spoke to Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib by telephone the same night. Our diplomatic representatives in Belgium also met with our citizens in the cities mentioned.

Thanks to the common sense of our citizens living in Belgium, and the effective intervention of the Belgian security authorities, the incidents were prevented from escalating. The local authorities have begun to investigate the perpetrators.

These incidents once again prove that the PKK terrorist organisation is a threat to social peace and public order in Western Europe.

Developments are being closely followed at all levels and necessary steps are being taken.