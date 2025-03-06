We are following closely and with concern the developments subsequent to the court verdict issued on 26 February 2025 regarding Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Türkiye has always emphasized its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The preservation of peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina is only possible through acting with common sense and restraint.

It is of great importance to refrain from unilateral actions and rhetoric that could undermine the stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina and to seek solutions to issues through dialogue and reconciliation.

Türkiye, as before, will continue to provide all kinds of support for peace and prosperity of the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the coming period.