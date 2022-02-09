The first Strategic Dialogue meeting with the United Kingdom will be held under the co-chairmanship of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs of Türkiye, H.E. Ambassador Mr. Faruk Kaymakcı and H.E. Sir Philip Barton, Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom, in Ankara on 10 February 2022.

During the meetings, all aspects of bilateral relations with the UK will be discussed and views will be exchanged on Türkiye-EU relations and regional issues.