On the seventh anniversary of the heinous terrorist attack that occurred in Christchurch, New Zealand on 15 March 2019, we commemorate the 51 victims, including one Turkish citizen, who lost their lives in the attack, and wish Allah’s mercy upon them.

It is important for the international community to demonstrate a common and resolute stance against intolerance, discrimination and violence targeting Muslims across the world.

15 March the International Day to Combat Islamophobia also reminds us of a shared responsibility in combating all violations of human dignity.

As Türkiye, we will continue to contribute to international cooperation in the fight against all forms of racism and discrimination.