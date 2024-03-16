It has been a decade since the Russian Federation annexed the Autonomous Republic of Crimea of Ukraine through an illegitimate referendum held on 16 March 2014.

We will continue to closely monitor the developments in Crimea, especially the situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks, one of the main constituents of the peninsula, and keep them on top of our agenda.

Türkiye reiterates that it does not recognize this de facto situation, which constitutes a violation of international law, and underlines its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.