Today we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations with Moldova.

We are pleased to see that our relations with Moldova, which we regard as a neighbor though we do not have a common border and an important friend and strategic partner for Türkiye, have developed on the basis of mutual respect and trust during the 30 years. Our strategic partnership is a concrete reflection of the level of friendship between our countries.

Türkiye will continue to support the territorial integrity, stability, prosperity and development of the Republic of Moldova in the coming period as it has been in the past.

Our kinsmen, the Gagauz living in Moldova, constitute an exemplary bridge of friendship and cooperation between our countries. We firmly believe that a prosperous Gagauzia developing together with a strong Moldova will continue to further strengthen Türkiye-Moldova relations.

We reaffirm our will to work together with our Moldovan friends in order to further enhance our multi-faceted cooperation in all areas of our bilateral relations in the coming decades.