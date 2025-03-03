Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  1. Press & Information
  2. Latest Press Releases
  3. No: 43, 3 March 2025, Regarding Israel’s Decision to Halt the Entry of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza
No: 43, 3 March 2025, Regarding Israel’s Decision to Halt the Entry of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

We condemn Israel’s decision to halt the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The Israeli government’s denial of the Palestinian people’s access to essential supplies constitutes a blatant violation of international law.

This decision, which aims to collectively punish the Palestinian people, also jeopardizes the efforts to establish a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

The international community must take immediate action to secure unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and ensure that Israel fulfills its obligations.