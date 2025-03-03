We condemn Israel’s decision to halt the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The Israeli government’s denial of the Palestinian people’s access to essential supplies constitutes a blatant violation of international law.

This decision, which aims to collectively punish the Palestinian people, also jeopardizes the efforts to establish a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

The international community must take immediate action to secure unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and ensure that Israel fulfills its obligations.