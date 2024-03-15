On the fifth anniversary of the heinous terrorist attack perpetrated in Christchurch, New Zealand on 15 March 2019, we remember with respect the 51 victims, including one Turkish citizen, who lost their lives in the attack, and wish Allah’s mercy upon them.

On the occasion of 15 March, “the International Day to Combat Islamophobia”, we call on the international community to take a common stance against anti-Islam tendencies.

We are pleased by the adoption of the resolution today (15 March) by the UN General Assembly on measures to combat Islamophobia, which we tabled together with the other member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.