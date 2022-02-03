We are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with our strategic partner Ukraine.

Our relations with Ukraine have registered remarkable progress in recent years on the basis of mutual understanding, trust and common interests. This also contributes to the peace, stability and prosperity of our region.

Türkiye supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, does not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea, and advocates a peaceful solution in Donbas in accordance with international law.

Joint efforts to protect the rights and interests of our Crimean Tatar kinsmen, who constitute a bridge of friendship and cooperation between Ukraine and our country, further strengthen Türkiye-Ukraine relations.

Mutual steps to be taken on various occasions in the coming period and during the 10th Meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council, which is being held today in Kiev with the participation of our Honorable President, will contribute to broadening and deepening the scope of our bilateral cooperation.

On the 30th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations, we reaffirm our will to further develop our cooperation in all fields for the welfare and well-being of our peoples.