H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay a visit to Baghdad on 14 March 2024, together with H.E. Mr. Yaşar Güler, Minister of National Defence, H.E. Mr. İbrahim Kalın, Director of MIT and H.E. Mr. Münir Karaloğlu, Deputy Minister of Interior, to attend the next meeting of the security-oriented consultations with Iraq to be hosted by H.E. Mr. Fuad Hussein, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq.

During the meeting, various topics on our bilateral agenda, particularly cooperation in the fields of combatting terrorism, security as well as military cooperation will be discussed thoroughly.